March 19, 2018 / 8:53 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BlackBerry must face renewed lawsuit in U.S. over BlackBerry 10--ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - u.s. Judge rejects blackberry request to dismiss amended lawsuit over statements related to blackberry 10 — court ruling Decision issued by chief judge colleen mcmahon in u.s. District court in manhattan Mcmahon said new information has surfaced since the lawsuit was dismissed in 2015, and the u.s. Supreme court has changed the legal standard for assessing whether opinions are misleading Mcmahon says that in light of the new information and new legal standard, plaintiffs have made a sufficient showing that there was an intent to defraud them

