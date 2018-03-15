FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BlackBerry extends CEO John Chen contract to 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd, has extended the contract of Executive Chairman and Chief Executive John Chen by five years through November 2023, the Canadian company said on Thursday.

Chen joined BlackBerry in November 2013, charged with breathing life into struggling smartphone maker.

“John engineered a successful turnaround and has the company repositioned to apply its strengths and assets to the Enterprise of Things, an emerging category with massive potential,” said Prem Watsa, the board’s lead director. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

