BlackBerry COO Beard resigns to deal with family health issues -source
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 8:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

BlackBerry COO Beard resigns to deal with family health issues -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd Chief Operating Officer Marty Beard has resigned from the Canadian software company, effective Dec. 1, to help family members deal with health issues, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters on Friday.

Beard, 54, whose departure was disclosed to BlackBerry staff in an internal company memo on Friday, does not intend to look for another job, said the person who did not want to be identified because the matter is private. (Reporting by Jim Finkle and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Chris Reese)

