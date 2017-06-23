FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 2 months ago

BlackBerry reports quarterly profit on Qualcomm payment

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a $940 million arbitration payment from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

BlackBerry reported a profit of $671 million, or $1.23 per share, for the first quarter ended May 31, compared with a loss of $670 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $235 million from $400 million. On an adjusted basis, the company reported revenue of $244 million. (blck.by/2sJnsFS) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

