Technology, Media and Telecommunications

BlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Canadian security software supplier Blackberry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in demand for its QNX operating software and cybersecurity products.

Revenue fell to $174 million in the first quarter ended May 31 from $206 million a year earlier. However, it beat average analysts’ estimate of $171.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

