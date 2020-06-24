Bonds News
June 24, 2020 / 9:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BlackBerry misses quarterly revenue estimates on virus hit

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s BlackBerry Ltd reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as weakness in the auto industry due to the COVID-19 crisis squeezed demand for its QNX software for cars.

Total revenue for the first quarter ended May 31 fell 16.6% to $206 million from a year earlier. Analyst had expected revenue of $214.1 million, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $636 million, or $1.14 per share, from $35 million, or 9 cents per share. Net loss includes impairment charge of $594 million related to its Spark reporting unit. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below