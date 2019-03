March 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s BlackBerry Ltd reported a fourth-quarter profit on Friday compared with a year-ago loss as it saw a rise in its licensing and IP revenue.

The company’s net profit was $51 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with a loss of $10 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $255 million from $233 million. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)