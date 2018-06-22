FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 11:05 AM / in an hour

BlackBerry posts quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly loss on Friday, compared with a year-ago profit when the Canadian software maker received a one-time arbitration payment of $940 million from chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

The company’s net loss was $60 million, or 11 cents per share, for the first quarter ended May 31, compared with a profit of $671 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $213 million from $235 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

