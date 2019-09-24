Company News
September 24, 2019 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

BlackBerry posts second-quarter net loss

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s BlackBerry Ltd reported a loss for the second quarter on Tuesday, compared to a profit a year earlier, as the company spent heavily to integrate recently acquired Cylance into its suite of products.

Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry, once known for its phones, said net loss was $44 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared to a profit of $43 million a year earlier.

Total revenue rose about 16% to $244 million. (Reporting by Debroop Roy and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below