March 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s BlackBerry Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by higher margins from software and services sales.

Net loss narrowed to $10 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $47 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company’s revenue fell 18.5 percent to $233 million. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)