December 20, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

BlackBerry posts third-quarter net profit

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared with a loss a year earlier, when the company recorded a one-time charge of $149 million related to a payment dispute with Finnish technology firm Nokia Oyj.

The company’s net profit was $59 million for the third quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with a loss of $275 million, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company reported a loss of 1 cent, compared with a loss of 52 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue remained unchanged at $226 million. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

