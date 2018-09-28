FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

BlackBerry quarterly profit more than doubles

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd’s second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher billings at its software and services business and lower costs.

Net profit was $43 million for the second quarter ended Aug. 31, up from a profit of $19 million, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company reported a loss of 4 cents, compared with a loss of 8 cents per share during the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell to $210 million from $238 million. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

