Lawyer-owned NPE owes home-gym maker $363K for meritless patent suit – Fed Circuit

A nonpracticing entity that is owned and controlled entirely by attorneys must pay more than $363,000 in fees and costs to a home-gym equipment maker for pursuing a frivolous patent-infringement lawsuit for 19 months and then dismissing it without notifying the defendant, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected Blackbird Technologies’ argument that the equipment manufacturer, Health In Motion, should have limited its legal expenditures in light of Blackbird’s repeated offers to settle for a payment ranging from $80,000 all the way down to zero to walk away.

