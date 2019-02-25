UPDATE 1-Australia's Blackmores' CEO to step down after profit warning on China demand

(Adds details on CEO, share price)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s Blackmores Ltd said on Tuesday Chief Executive Richard Henfrey will step down, after the vitamin maker issued a surprise profit warning on slowing demand in China.

Blackmores said last week it would review its Chinese business citing weak sales in the six months to December.

Henfrey, who has been CEO since August 2017, will remain in the position until the board names his successor, the company said in a statement.

Blackmores shares fell as much as 2.8 percent to A$92.53 on Tuesday morning.