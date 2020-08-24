Australia's Blackmores annual profit tanks on virus hit

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s Blackmores Ltd on Tuesday scrapped its final dividend and reported a 66.2% slump in full-year profit as the coronavirus crisis disrupted the vitamin maker’s supply chain and hit sales to China.

The company reported a net profit attributable of A$18.1 million ($13 million) for the year ended June 30, down from A$53.5 million a year earlier, but in line with its lowered forecast of between A$17 million and A$21 million. ($1 = 1.3961 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)