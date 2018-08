Australia's Blackmores posts 19 pct profit rise on strong China demand

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd posted an 18.6 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, spurred by surging demand from China.

The firm’s full-year net profit attributable rose to A$70 million ($51.2 million), from A$59 million a year earlier.

Blackmores announced a final dividend of 155 Australian cents per share, exceeding last year’s 140 Australian cents per share payout. ($1 = 1.3669 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)