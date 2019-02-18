CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Australia's Blackmores HY net profit little changed; flags weak China sales

(Corrects dividend to $1.50 per share in last paragraph)

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd reported on Tuesday a marginal rise in first-half net profit, partly offset by softening growth in China, and flagged a weaker second half owing to the impact from Chinese sales.

Net profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at A$34.3 million ($24.46 million), up 0.4 percent from the previous corresponding period.

Half-year revenue from ordinary activities rose about 11 percent to A$319.4 million, which the company said was its best- ever revenue figure for the period.

The company said sales in China remained a concern, after it reported an 11 percent decline for the half-year period.

“Our China sales in the third quarter are being impacted by continuing changes to the way consumers purchase our products as well as higher inventory in the trade and a general softening of consumer sentiment. As a result, we do not expect our second half profit performance to be ahead of the first half result,” the company said in a statement.

The New South Wales-based firm said it had begun a review of its investment approach in China.

The company said it expected its overall group sales to improve in the fourth quarter.

It also declared an interim dividend of A$1.50 per share. ($1 = 1.4025 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)