REFILE-Australia's Blackmores HY net profit little changed

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal rise in half-year net profit, partly offset by softening growth in China.

Net profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at A$34.3 million, up 0.4 percent from the previous corresponding period.

Half-year revenue from ordinary activities rose about 11 percent to A$319.4 million, which the company said was its best- ever revenue figure for the period. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)