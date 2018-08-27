UPDATE 1-Australia's Blackmores posts 19 pct FY profit rise on China demand

(Adds background on facility purchase, CEO’s quote on China, China sales)

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd posted an 18.6 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday as surging demand in China boosted sales despite a flat domestic performance.

Full-year net profit was A$70 million ($51.2 million) for the year to June 30, from A$59 million a year earlier and broadly in line with the A$71 million average forecast of four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Blackmores announced a final dividend of 155 Australian cents per share, exceeding last year’s 140 Australian cents per share final dividend.

“Our vision for China is not limited to e-commerce sales, and we’re actively building an offline business,” said Chief Executive Richard Henfrey.

Sales to China, comprising key export accounts and in-country sales, were A$143 million, up 22 percent, the Sydney-listed company said in a statement.

Blackmores said it had signed a joint business plan with Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in June, which “demonstrates our shared vision to grow our presence on Alibaba’s platforms ... over the coming year”.

In April, Blackmores announced a A$43.2 million deal to buy a tablet and capsule making facility in Victoria, aiming to have greater production control and be able to respond more quickly to changing demand conditions.