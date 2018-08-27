FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 27, 2018 / 11:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Australia's Blackmores posts 19 pct FY profit rise on China demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on facility purchase, CEO’s quote on China, China sales)

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd posted an 18.6 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday as surging demand in China boosted sales despite a flat domestic performance.

Full-year net profit was A$70 million ($51.2 million) for the year to June 30, from A$59 million a year earlier and broadly in line with the A$71 million average forecast of four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Blackmores announced a final dividend of 155 Australian cents per share, exceeding last year’s 140 Australian cents per share final dividend.

“Our vision for China is not limited to e-commerce sales, and we’re actively building an offline business,” said Chief Executive Richard Henfrey.

Sales to China, comprising key export accounts and in-country sales, were A$143 million, up 22 percent, the Sydney-listed company said in a statement.

Blackmores said it had signed a joint business plan with Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in June, which “demonstrates our shared vision to grow our presence on Alibaba’s platforms ... over the coming year”.

In April, Blackmores announced a A$43.2 million deal to buy a tablet and capsule making facility in Victoria, aiming to have greater production control and be able to respond more quickly to changing demand conditions.

$1 = 1.3669 Australian dollars Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Byron Kaye

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.