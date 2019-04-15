Vitamin maker Blackmores' nine-month profit drops 14.3 percent

April 16 (Reuters) - Australian vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd on Tuesday reported a 14.3 percent fall in net profit for the first nine months, as the company continues to grapple with softening demand from its largest Asian market, China.

Net profit attributable for the nine-months to March 31 fell to A$44.2 million ($31.69 million), compared with A$51.6 million in the same period a year ago.

The Sydney-based company, which reaches consumers in 17 markets, said revenue for the period rose 6 percent to A$460.1 million. ($1 = 1.3947 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)