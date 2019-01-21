MOVES-BlackRock hires CLSA's Amar Gill to head APAC investment stewardship

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - BlackRock has appointed long-time CLSA banker Amar Gill as its head of investment stewardship for Asia Pacific, the asset manager said in a statement on Monday.

Gill, most recently managing director of corporate finance & capital markets at the Hong Kong-based brokerage, will replace Pru Bennett, who announced her retirement last year.

BlackRock’s investment stewardship team is responsible for engaging with companies in which BlackRock invests, and working with active portfolio managers on stewardship matters.

CLSA declined to comment.