FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Funds News
February 27, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Fed policy poses risk to long bond -BlackRock's Rieder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is in no rush to hike rates, creating an opportunity for risk assets but posing a threat to long-term bonds, top BlackRock Inc investor Rick Rieder said on Tuesday.

“The long-end of the curve could well have further downside from here,” said Rieder, BlackRock’s Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income. “This segment of the market is particularly price-sensitive today, and thus particularly perilous.” (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.