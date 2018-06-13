Long bonds could face more pressure as rates rise -BlackRock's Rieder

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc’s chief investment officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, on Wednesday said he can foresee greater price deterioration in bonds and other investments affected by longer-term interest rates.

Despite effective communication by the Federal Reserve, which raised benchmark U.S. rates as expected on Wednesday, Rieder said in a note that there are now “more questions than answers regarding the near-term future” of monetary policy, which is likely to create more volatility. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by James Dalgleish)