May 1 (Reuters) - BlackRock Capital Investment Corp said Chief Executive Officer Michael Zugay stepped down and chairman James Keenan would take over as interim CEO.

Zugay has also decided to quit BlackRock’s US private capital unit for personal reasons, the company said late on Monday.

BlackRock Capital Investment is a business development company that lends to small and mid-sized U.S. companies. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma)