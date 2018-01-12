FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Funds News
January 12, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

BlackRock's Fink: Market run-up a 'recalibration' of U.S. earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, on CNBC television, said U.S. tax cuts have added fuel to the stock market rally and that there is more room to run.

“A lot of this market run-up is a recalibration of how corporate earnings are going to be,” Fink said.

“And you’re going to adjust now the stock price to the new EPS (earnings per share) level. After that one-time event now, we have to see does that tax cut stimulate more growth, more demand and that we will see that in the revenue line.” (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.