April 13, 2018 / 12:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

BlackRock hiked CEO Larry Fink's pay by 9 percent in 2017 -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, raised the total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 8.9 percent in 2017, according to a filing on Friday.

Fink was awarded $27.7 million in compensation last year, compared with $25.5 million in 2016, based on a calculation of his pay in line with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines.

But BlackRock said it had raised Fink’s pay for the year by 9.6 percent to $27.9 million, according to a set of calculations it prefers. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

