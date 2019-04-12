Funds News
April 12, 2019 / 4:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-BlackRock cut CEO Larry Fink's pay by 4.3% in 2018 -filing

1 Min Read

(Deletes extraneous “percent” in headline)

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, cut total compensation for chairman and chief executive officer Larry Fink by 4.3% in 2018, according to a filing on Friday.

Fink was awarded $26.5 million in compensation last year, compared to $27.7 million in 2017, based on a calculation of his pay in line with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines.

Going by a set of calculations BlackRock prefers, Fink’s total compensation for the year fell by 14% to $24 million. The figures differ because BlackRock reports some incentive pay in a different year. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below