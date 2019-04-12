REFILE-BlackRock cut CEO Larry Fink's pay by 4.3% in 2018 -filing

(Deletes extraneous “percent” in headline)

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, cut total compensation for chairman and chief executive officer Larry Fink by 4.3% in 2018, according to a filing on Friday.

Fink was awarded $26.5 million in compensation last year, compared to $27.7 million in 2017, based on a calculation of his pay in line with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines.

Going by a set of calculations BlackRock prefers, Fink’s total compensation for the year fell by 14% to $24 million. The figures differ because BlackRock reports some incentive pay in a different year. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)