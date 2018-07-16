BlackRock is evaluating cryptocurrencies, CEO says

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink on Monday said the world’s largest asset manager has assembled a working group that is looking at blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, but cautioned he does not see massive investor demand.

“We are a big student of blockchain,” Fink said in an interview with Reuters. Adding that he doesn’t see “huge demand for cryptocurrencies,” the company has a working group studying it. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)