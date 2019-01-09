BlackRock elevates executive behind key ETF unit -memo

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc is giving the executive behind the company’s key iShares brand a job overseeing strategy, marketing and international businesses as the world’s largest asset manager grooms possible successors to Chief Executive Larry Fink.

Global Head of iShares and Index Investments Mark Wiedman will take the title head of international and of corporate strategy, Fink said in a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Wiedman will be reporting to Fink, one of BlackRock’s founders. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Oatis)