BlackRock annual report calls punditry risk to index fund business

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc on Wednesday disclosed in its annual report for the first time a risk associated with “third-party commentary citing concerns about the growth of index investing.”

“As a leader in the index investing and asset management industry, BlackRock has been the subject of third-party commentary citing concerns about the growth of index investing,” the world’s largest asset manager said in the report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“If the conclusions advanced by such commentators were to gain traction or result in the enactment of policy measures that place limits on asset managers, BlackRock’s business operations, reputation or financial condition may be adversely affected.” (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio)