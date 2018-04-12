FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 10:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Asset manager BlackRock reports 26.8 pct rise in Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, on Thursday reported a 26.8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by lower tax rate and higher advisory fees.

The New York-based company’s net income rose to $1.09 billion, or $6.68 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $859 million, or $5.21 per share, a year earlier.

The company ended the quarter with $6.32 trillion in assets under management, up from $6.29 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

