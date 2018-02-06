FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Funds News
February 6, 2018 / 9:25 PM / in 18 hours

BlackRock says it sees opportunity to take on more market risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc’s Investment Institute said on Tuesday that the swoon in stock markets is “contained” and that it sees an opportunity to take on more risk, particularly in emerging market equities.

A real change in markets would require a deterioration in the economy, the group said in a note. Instead, the recent pullback “appeared to stem from investor jitters over the stock market run-up, record equity inflows and rapidly increasing interest rates,” exacerbated by products betting against rising U.S. equity volatility, BlackRock said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.