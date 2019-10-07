BlackRock names Mehta head of human resources -memo

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager has appointed Manish Mehta as global head of human resources effective immediately, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Mehta, previously the head of ETFs and Index Investments (EII) at BlackRock, replaces Rob Fairbairn who took over the role of head of human resources on an interim basis in July after the abrupt departure of then HR head Jeff Smith.

Following Smith’s departure, BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink met with a number of internal and external candidates before settling on Mehta, Fink said in the memo.

“Through his work in EII, Manish has garnered experience across a range of BlackRock functions, from markets and investments to technology and operations,” Fink said in the memo.

Fairbairn will assist with the transition before refocusing on BlackRock’s most important global clients, Fink said.

Mehta, who will also join BlackRock’s global executive committee, will report to Fink.

Mehta’s predecessor Smith left BlackRock after more than a decade at the firm because “he failed to adhere to company policy,” the asset manager said in July.

BlackRock is expected to report third-quarter results on Oct. 15.