MOVES-BlackRock Poaches AXA IM's Herzog as its French Operations Director

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - BlackRock has named Sebastien Herzog, a senior official at French insurer AXA’s investment management arm, as its operations director for France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Herzog worked for AXA IM for more than 20 years, most recently serving as chief financial officer and general secretary.

“Sebastien brings on a deep knowledge of the industry and the local market which will be crucial to respond to the growth of the operating platform sustaining BlackRock’s commercial development in the region,” the firm said on Tuesday.

BlackRock has increased its presence in the French capital ahead of Britain’s planned departure from the European Union. The world’s largest asset manager intends to serve clients in other countries in continental Europe from Paris, a source close to BlackRock said last year. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Richard Lough and Louise Heavens)