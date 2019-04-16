BlackRock's Fink says he expects 'huge' inflows into stocks

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is speeding up again after a slowdown and the market is getting ready for ‘huge’ inflows into stocks, BlackRock Inc’s Chief Executive Larry Fink told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday and garnered tens of billions of dollars of new investor cash as global financial markets rebounded from a volatile fourth quarter. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Bernadette Baum)