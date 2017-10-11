FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock's Fink warns of risk of inverted bond yield curve
October 11, 2017 / 12:24 PM / in 4 days

BlackRock's Fink warns of risk of inverted bond yield curve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink on Wednesday warned that strong demand for investments such as long-dated government bonds could push their relative yields to a risky point for markets.

The head of the world’s largest asset manager said the strong demand could lead to an inverted yield curve, a point when the long-dated yield falls below the short-dated yield, which is often considered a precursor to recession.

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised a decision this month on who he plans to appoint as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which influences rates. Of the potential candidates, Fink told Reuters “all of the publicized names are very qualified for that role.” (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

