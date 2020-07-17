Bonds News
July 17, 2020 / 10:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BlackRock quarterly profit jumps 21%

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, reported a 21% jump in quarterly profit on Friday, as investors poured money into its fixed-income funds and cash management services.

The New York-based company's net income rose to $1.21 billion, or $7.85 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.00 billion, or $6.41 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2ZEPkNv)

The company ended the quarter with $7.32 trillion in assets under management, up from $6.84 trillion a year earlier. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

