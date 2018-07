July 16 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s biggest asset manager, reported a 25.6 percent jump in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by higher investment advisory fees.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.07 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $854 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, BlackRock earned $6.62, compared with $5.20 a year earlier. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru, Trevor Hunnicutt in New York)