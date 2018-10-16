BlackRock's profit rises 29 pct on demand for low risk funds

Oct 16 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc reported a 28.8 percent rise in profit on Tuesday, helped by higher demand for its low risk funds in a quarter marked by heightened trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Net income attributable to the world’s biggest asset manager rose to $1.22 billion in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $944 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, BlackRock earned $7.54, compared with $5.76 a year earlier.