October 16, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

BlackRock's profit rises 29 pct on demand for low risk funds

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc reported a 28.8 percent rise in profit on Tuesday, helped by higher demand for its low risk funds in a quarter marked by heightened trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Net income attributable to the world’s biggest asset manager rose to $1.22 billion in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $944 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, BlackRock earned $7.54, compared with $5.76 a year earlier.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
