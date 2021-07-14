BlackRock profit beats estimates as assets soar to record $9.49 trillion

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) -BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as investors poured more money into the company’s funds, boosting its assets under management to new highs.

BlackRock’s assets under management jumped to a record $9.49 trillion in the second quarter from $7.32 trillion a year earlier.

Revenue from investment advisory and administration fees, which makes up for the bulk of BlackRock’s total revenue, stood at $3.62 billion, driven primarily by record levels of global dealmaking.

The U.S. economy displayed signs of a recovery over the past quarter, helped by large government stimulus and steady vaccination programs, while capital markets saw record levels of activity.

Net inflows stood at $81 billion, driven by higher investments in BlackRock’s various funds, including its exchange-traded funds.

The company’s adjusted net income rose to $1.55 billion, or $10.03 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $1.21 billion, or $7.85 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $9.46 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 32% to $4.82 billion, helped by higher performance fees and 14% growth in revenue from technology services.