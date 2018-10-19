MOVES-Independent Capital's Staub-Bisang to run BlackRock Switzerland

ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mirjam Staub-Bisang will head BlackRock’s Swiss business and become senior adviser to the group’s sustainable investing arm.

The appointment takes place on Nov. 1, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokeswoman for the world’s biggest asset manager.

Staub-Bisang co-founded and ran Independent Capital Group AG, a Zurich-based investment management firm focusing on sustainable investing. She has also held senior positions in asset management and private equity at Commerzbank, Swiss Life and Quadrant in London and Zurich.