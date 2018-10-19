FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 1:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Independent Capital's Staub-Bisang to run BlackRock Switzerland

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mirjam Staub-Bisang will head BlackRock’s Swiss business and become senior adviser to the group’s sustainable investing arm.

The appointment takes place on Nov. 1, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokeswoman for the world’s biggest asset manager.

Staub-Bisang co-founded and ran Independent Capital Group AG, a Zurich-based investment management firm focusing on sustainable investing. She has also held senior positions in asset management and private equity at Commerzbank, Swiss Life and Quadrant in London and Zurich.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

