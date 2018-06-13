Blackstone says raises more than $9 billion in new Asia funds

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP has raised about $9.4 billion in new Asia-focused funds, the U.S. private equity firm said on Wednesday, adding to a massive pool of money for acquisitions and investments in the region.

Blackstone has closed its first Asian private equity fund at about $2.3 billion, while it also separately raised $7.1 billion for its second regional “opportunistic” real estate fund, the firm said in two separate statements.

The firm’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has about $120 billion in capital under management globally. The portfolio includes hotel, office, retail and industrial properties in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.