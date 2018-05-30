Blackstone's Gray sees scope for Italian deals despite political strife

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Alternative asset manager Blackstone Group LP is still open to doing deals in Italy despite political turmoil in the euro zone country, President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray said on Wednesday.

“Sure,” Gray said at a conference organized by Deutsche Bank, when asked if the firm would be buy Italian assets right now. “It’s a function of price.”

In January, Blackstone agreed to buy a majority stake in the Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters Corp, , the parent company of Reuters News, in a $20 billion deal. Reuters News will remain part of Thomson Reuters.