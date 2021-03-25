Japan's Kintetsu to sell eight hotels to Blackstone

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Kintetsu Group Holdings will sell eight hotels to private equity firm Blackstone Group for an undisclosed amount, the railway operator said on Thursday.
Blackstone is part of a wave of foreign investors making deals in Japan, where shareholders are increasingly challenging company managers in a shakeup of the traditional corporate order.
In a filing, Kintetsu said it would continue to operate the hotels, which have a book value of 42 billion yen ($385 million). The deal was worth 60 billion yen, the Nikkei business daily said.
The deal was spurred by cost cutting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kintetsu added, with Blackstone selected for its global real estate investing experience.
($1=108.9400 yen)
Reporting by Sam Nussey and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.