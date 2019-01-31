Funds News
January 31, 2019 / 12:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Blackstone to take controlling interest in Tallgrass Energy for $3.3 bln

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP said it would buy a controlling interest in midstream energy company Tallgrass Energy LP for $3.3 billion.

Under the deal, Blackstone will acquire a 44 percent economic interest in Tallgrass Energy and 100 percent of the membership interest in the company’s general partner.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is also a minority investor in the deal. (reut.rs/2CUzTUJ)

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below