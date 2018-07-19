Blackstone still analyzing merits of possible C-Corp switch - COO

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Blackstone is still considering whether to convert to a corporation from a partnership and has been impressed by the stock performance of rival KKR & Co since it made the switch, President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray said on Thursday.

“We’ve been impressed by KKR’s recent stock performance post-conversion announcement. We continue to analyze this option but it’s a very significant decision for our shareholders so we will be thoughtful and deliberate,” Gray said in a call with reporters for the firm’s second-quarter earnings.