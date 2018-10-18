FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 11:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Blackstone posts quarterly ENI per unit of 76 cents, modestly beating estimates

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, the world’s largest manager of alternative assets, on Thursday posted third-quarter economic net income (ENI) per unit of 76 cents, slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations.

The mean forecast was for 74 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A year earlier, Blackstone reported ENI per share of 68 cents.

Blackstone owns financial data provider Refinitiv, a former Thomson Reuters Corp division, which is a client of Reuters News.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
