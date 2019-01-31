Funds News
January 31, 2019 / 12:20 PM / in 3 hours

Blackstone Q4 distributable earnings down 42 pct on year at $722 mln

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, the largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, said on Thursday fourth-quarter distributable earnings fell 42 percent from a year earlier to $722 million.

Distributable earnings — the actual cash available for paying dividends — per unit came in at 57 cents in the last three months of 2018, compared to $1 per unit a year earlier when earnings were boosted by a windfall from performance fees.

Blackstone said it would pay a quarterly distribution of 58 cents per common unit, slightly ahead of analysts’ estimates for 57 cents, according to Refinitiv.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
