Bonds News
June 26, 2019 / 2:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES- Blackstone GSO hires ex-Goldman banker for distressed business

Aaron Weinman, Loan Pricing Corporation

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (LPC) - Blackstone’s credit platform GSO Capital Partners has appointed Dan Oneglia as senior managing director and co-head of its distressed investing business, the firm said in a press release on Wednesday.

Oneglia joins from Goldman Sachs where he most recently was a portfolio manager in the bank’s Americas special situations group.

He will lead GSO Capital Partners’ distressed unit alongside fellow co-head David Posnick.

Blackstone did not respond to request for comment by press time. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman; Editing By Jon Methven)

