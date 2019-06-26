MOVES- Blackstone GSO hires ex-Goldman banker for distressed business

NEW YORK, June 26 (LPC) - Blackstone’s credit platform GSO Capital Partners has appointed Dan Oneglia as senior managing director and co-head of its distressed investing business, the firm said in a press release on Wednesday.

Oneglia joins from Goldman Sachs where he most recently was a portfolio manager in the bank’s Americas special situations group.

He will lead GSO Capital Partners’ distressed unit alongside fellow co-head David Posnick.

Blackstone did not respond to request for comment by press time. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman; Editing By Jon Methven)